Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2024

Rightmove announces that independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair Lorna Tilbian will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of Premier Foods plc, with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 18 July 2024. Lorna joined the Board of Premier Foods plc in April 2022.

