Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2024
Rightmove plc
('Rightmove')
Director declaration
Rightmove announces that independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair Lorna Tilbian will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of Premier Foods plc, with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 18 July 2024. Lorna joined the Board of Premier Foods plc in April 2022.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk