Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.05.24
09:03 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,35011:01
6,2506,30009:28
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 10:24
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2024

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove')

Director declaration

Rightmove announces that independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair Lorna Tilbian will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director of Premier Foods plc, with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting on 18 July 2024. Lorna joined the Board of Premier Foods plc in April 2022.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.