JDC Group (JDC) reported strong Q124 results. Revenue growth accelerated to 21.6% from 10% in FY23, driven by its Advisortech division (+22.6%). In terms of profitability, the EBITDA margin increased to 7.6% from 7.3% in Q123. JDC reiterated its FY24 revenue guidance of €205-220m, 24% y-o-y growth at the midpoint, partly driven by the acquisition of Top Ten Financial Network, which management expects to contribute more than €18m in revenues this year. EBITDA is also expected to increase to a guided range of €14.5-16.0m (FY23: €11.7m). We make no changes to our estimates. Our DCF provides a valuation of €34.0/share.

