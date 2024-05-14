Scientists have investigated different techno-economic scenarios for using hydrogen storage in combination with hydropower and pumped hydro storage in Switzerland. They have found that hydrogen storage plays no major role under most conditions. A research group from Switzerland's ETH Zurich has investigated the role of hydrogen storage in an electricity system with large hydropower resources such as that of Switzerland. "The study goes in the direction of understanding when hydrogen could play a role when co-existing with hydropower and pumped-hydro, or more generally within the same market," ...

