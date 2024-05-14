Chiesi Group Forges Alliance with Karolinska Institutet to Tackle Urgent Health Challenges

The collaboration is underpinned by a shared commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient care through joint research, development, and innovation efforts.

One of the first areas of focus under this agreement will be deepened collaborations in the field of preterm birth-associated early onset respiratory disease.

PARMA, Italy, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Group, a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group, proudly announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Karolinska Institutet, a medical university. The agreement solidifies a commitment between the two organisations to collaborate on joint efforts aimed at advancing therapeutic solutions for urgent health challenges.

The landmark collaboration between Chiesi and Karolinska Institutet (KI), will accelerate research and development initiatives for respiratory diseases, rare diseases, diseases of prematurity, and other speciality care indications.

Chiesi Group and KI will exchange ideas, expertise, and resources to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into tangible healthcare solutions. Their collaboration is underpinned by a shared commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient care through joint research, development, and innovation efforts.

Fabrizio Conicella, Head of Chiesi's Centre for Open Innovation and Competence,said: "We believe that this partnership with such a world-renowned academic centre of excellence will provide significant opportunities to not only accelerate our pipeline but to explore and establish novel innovative ways of working between academia and industry".

Mark Parry-Billings, Head of Drug Development at Chiesi and Site Head of Chiesi's R&D operations based in the Karolinska Science Park said, "We are delighted to advance our work with KI through this collaborative agreement, which will leverage past successes and form a platform for a close and dynamic research and development partnership, in a series of focused scientific disciplines, including for example in the field of translational medicine".

Åsa Wheelock, Board member of the Chiesi-KI alliance and Head of the Respiratory Medicine Unit, Department of Medicine Solna, at KI said, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with Chiesi Group, a partnership that embodies our shared commitment to advancing scientific research and improving patient care. KI and Chiesi have a long and successful track record of collaborations in the field of respiratory disease and neonatology. This alliance provides an enhanced platform to expand our collaborations beyond our ongoing joint efforts on sub-grouping of patients in the asthma-COPD spectrum. As such, this collaboration underscores Karolinska Institutet's dedication to translating cutting-edge research into tangible solutions that address the needs of patients worldwide".

Through this partnership, Chiesi Group and KI are poised to drive innovation, accelerate scientific discovery, and ultimately improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,000 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.uk.com.

About Karolinska Institutet (KI)

As one of the world's foremost medical universities, KI accounts for the single largest share of all academic medical research conducted in Sweden. KI also offers the country's broadest range of education in medicine and health sciences. The research spans the entire biomedical field - from basic experimental research to clinical studies in collaboration with the health care system.

