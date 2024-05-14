Timbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:TF) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 8, 2024 but was adjourned to May 13, 2024 due to a lack of quorum. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Amar Bhalla 18,251,100 98.93% 197,738 1.07% Deborah Robinson 18,229,059 98.81% 219,779 1.19% Scott Rowland 18,330,913 99.36% 117,925 0.64% W. Glenn Shyba 18,189,264 98.59% 259,574 1.41% Pamela Spackman 18,309,472 99.24% 139,366 0.76% R. Blair Tamblyn 18,237,553 98.85% 211,285 1.15%

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

