Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A2ANBL | ISIN: CA88709B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: 58O
Frankfurt
14.05.24
08:04 Uhr
4,700 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2024 | 03:24
30 Leser
Timbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:TF) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 8, 2024 but was adjourned to May 13, 2024 due to a lack of quorum. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amar Bhalla18,251,10098.93%197,7381.07%
Deborah Robinson18,229,05998.81%219,7791.19%
Scott Rowland18,330,91399.36%117,9250.64%
W. Glenn Shyba18,189,26498.59%259,5741.41%
Pamela Spackman18,309,47299.24%139,3660.76%
R. Blair Tamblyn18,237,55398.85%211,2851.15%

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.