Martela Corporation's Interim Report 1 January - 31 March

Martela Corporation, Interim report, 14.5.2024, at 08:00 a.m.

The January-March 2024 revenue and operating result decreased compared to corresponding period in the previous year.

January-March 2024

Revenue was EUR 20.2 million (24.1), representing a change of -16.0%

Operating result was EUR -2.2 million (-1.8)

Operating profit per revenue was -11.0% (-7.5%)

The result for the period was EUR -2.7 million (-2.2)

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.60 (-0.49)

Outlook

Outlook for 2024

Martela anticipates its revenue to increase in full-year 2024 compared to previous year and operating result to be positive.

Key figures, EUR million

2024 2023 Change 2023 1-3 1-3 % 1-12 Revenue 20.2 24.1 -16.0 % 94.4 Operating result -2.2 -1.8 22.7 % -2.4 Operating result % -11.0 % -7.5 % -2.5 % Result before taxes -2.5 -2.1 -3.3 Result for the period -2.7 -2.2 23.4 % -3.5 Earnings/share, EUR -0.60 -0.49 21.9 % -0.77 Return on investment % -31.9 -24.1 -7.5 Return on equity % -32.8 -17.3 -31.3 Equity ratio % 17.0 24.9 -31.7 % 20.0 Gearing % 203.4 82.1 147.7 % 137.2

Ville Taipale, CEO:

"As in the previous year, market uncertainty and weak economic development continued in the first quarter of this year, especially in Finland and the other Nordic countries. The uncertainty of the economic situation continued to be reflected as caution in the purchasing decisions of Martela's customers. In addition, operations in Finland were hampered by strikes that took place in the spring during the review period. Structural changes implemented in Finland, Sweden and Norway during the review period temporarily weakened operational efficiency. Mainly due to reasons mentioned above, our revenue decreased to EUR 20.2 million in the first quarter which was 16.0 % lower compared to the same period last year.

The Group's new orders decreased some 8 % in the first quarter compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. In the first quarter, orders increased in Finland and decreased in Sweden, in Norway and in the group "Others".

Our operating result decreased in the first quarter compared to the same period last year and was EUR -2.2 (-1.8) million. Despite the strikes, productivity and operational efficiency improved compared to the comparison period, but their impact could not fully compensate for the significant decrease in revenue. The measures announced during the review period concerning streamlining and reorganisation of operations have been completed, but their efficiency improvement effects will mainly only materialise from the second quarter onwards. The implementation of the reorganisation resulted in additional costs during the review period. Naturally the reorganisation also aims to improve the service experience of Martela's customers.

Major changes are underway in the ways of working and thus in working environments, which are expected to increase demand for Martela's products and services as a whole. The pandemic accelerated and permanently changed the meaning of the office. Companies are looking for more attractive and diverse working environments, while more and more attention is paid to home office furnishings and ergonomics.

We will continue to lead the way, in collaboration with our customers, in creating the best and more flexible work environments that improve employee experience, efficiency, innovation and lower total cost of ownership.

We respond to our customers' increased demand for flexibility with our "Workplace as a Service concept", which we have continued to develop actively. Interest in the service model has been encouraging and we expect the service model to have a positive impact on the development of our business. In addition, our ongoing digital development project will enable us to bring even more diverse sales channels to our offering in the future.

The entire personnel is committed to the determined implementation of the strategy, which provides a good foundation for the future."

Market situation

Economic development in the Nordic countries was modest in the first quarter of 2024, which was also reflected in the prudent purchasing decisions of Martela's customers. The market situation is expected to remain challenging also towards the end of 2024, but to improve slightly towards the end of the year. Uncertainty about the development of interest rates and the timing of a possible downward trend in interest rates increases uncertainty.

However, market uncertainty and simultaneous changes in the way of working is likely to create demand for Martela's change services. Premises will be modified to meet the needs of multi-location hybrid work and investments will be made in their attractiveness.

