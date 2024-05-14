Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
14.05.24
11:49 Uhr
0,300 Euro
+0,005
+1,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2880,30312:46
0,2870,30012:00
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 11:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African Resources" or the "Company")

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces that it has received notification that on 10 May 2024, the Finance Director Deon Louw, entered into the following transactions:

  • The transfer of 2 000 000 ordinary shares from Figit (Pty) Ltd, an entity associated with Deon Louw, into his own name
  • Collar transaction for 2,728,254 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources
  • The purchase of 728 254 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources
  • The advance of a loan of ZAR 11,262,492.85 for a term of 1 year with 2,728,254 shares pledged as security for the loan and the dividend on these secured shares sacrificed for the loan's tenure.

Following this transaction, which is detailed in the PDMR Notification Dealing Form below, Mr Louw has an indirect beneficial interest of 1,122,349 ordinary shares, representing 0.0505% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 3,851,114 ordinary shares, representing 0.1733% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Deon Louw

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Company name:

Pan African Resources PLC

b)

LEI:

213800EAXURCXMX6RL85

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Trade 1: Transfer

Trade 2: Collar structure

Trade 3: Acquisition of shares

Trade 4: Security for loan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Trade 1: Transfer 2,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration

Trade 2: Collar structure over 2,728,254 shares. Put option strike price (bought) ZA449.6 cents per share and call option strike price (sold) ZA 769.65 cents per share for 2,000,000 shares. Put option strike price (bought) ZA456.0 cents per share and call option strike price (sold) ZA 780.608 cents per share for 728,254 shares.

Trade 3: Acquisition of 728,254 shares. VWAP ZA 5.65 cents per share.

Price(s)

(ZA cents per share)

Volume(s)

563.00

548,143

570.00

180,111

Trade 4: Pledged 2,728,254 shares with a dividend sacrifice as security for a 1 year term loan of ZAR 11,262,492.85.

d)

Aggregated information:

Trade 1: Transfer 2,000,000 ordinary shares for nil consideration

Trade 2: Collar structure over 2,728,254 shares

Trade 3: Acquisition value of ZAR4,112,677.79

Trade 4: Loan amount ZAR11,262,492.85

e)

Dates of the transaction:

10 May 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)

Nature of interest of executive:

Trade 1: Direct beneficial

Trade 2: Direct beneficial

Trade 3: Direct beneficial

Trade 4: Direct beneficial

b)

On-market or off-market:

Trade 1: Off-market

Trade 2: Off-market

Trade 3: On-market

Trade 4: Off-market

c)

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

d)

Total value of transaction

Trade 1: Nil consideration

Trade 2: No premium

Trade 3: ZAR4,112,677.79

Trade 4: ZAR11,262,492.85

e)

Holding following transactions:

Indirect beneficial 1,122,349 ordinary shares,

Direct beneficial 3,851,114 ordinary shares

Johannesburg

14 May 2024

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.