Dienstag, 14.05.2024
WKN: A3DQGJ | ISIN: EE3100102203 | Ticker-Symbol: ASU0
Frankfurt
14.05.24
08:06 Uhr
3,355 Euro
-0,155
-4,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2024 | 11:10
Listing of AS LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-14 11:02 CEST --


On May 14, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 4,356,190
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed
on May 15, 2024 or on a date close to it. 
Thus, altogether 324,188,933 shares of AS LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100102203) will
be traded under the trading code LHV1T as of May 15 or on a date close to it. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
