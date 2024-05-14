

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 14.05.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2160 (1960) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 5200 (5000) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS MIDWICH GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 620 (710) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES DIPLOMA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 4700 (4400) PENCE - 'BUY' - BRYAN GARNIER STARTS TESCO WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 349 PENCE - CITIGROUP RAISES BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL TARGET TO 640 (510) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO (1325) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES DIPLOMA PLC TARGET TO 4600 (4500) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS VICTREX PRICE TARGET TO 1150 (1190) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - UBS RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 4000 (3640) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

