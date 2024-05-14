Developed through bandgap engineering and material design, the proposed PV device relies on a tin-based perovskite material known as CsSnI3-xBrx. It can reportedly be further designed to achieve power conversion efficiencies exceeding 24%. Researchers from Chiktara University in India claim to have succeeded in improving the stability and performance of organic-inorganic perovskite solar cells by applying a strategy called bandgap grading. It consists of enabling the cell perovskite absorber to collect a wider range of light photons by modifying its thickness and characteristics. "Our study demonstrates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...