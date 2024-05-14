Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 11:48
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Tasly releases white paper, large model on TCM digital intelligence

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's TCM product developer Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. issued a white paper on digital intelligence of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and launched a related large model at an industrial conference on May 9, 2024.

Photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows that Yan Kaijing, chairman of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, is addressing an industrial conference.

The digital intelligence of TCM is an essential path for the TCM development, representing the new quality productive forces of high-quality TCM development, said Yan Kaijing, chairman of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group.

In order to make innovations in terms of TCM digital intelligence, combining TCM theories, clinical experience and digital technologies, Tasly and China's tech giant Huawei, jointly developed a large model featuring digital intelligence of herbs.

The large model has embedded 38 billion parameters. After massive text data pre-training, enhanced search function and compatibility of TCM scenarios, the AI-driven large model is expected to help researchers better compile and summarize TCM-related theoretical evidence.

Yan said that the company will continue to optimize the large model to build new paradigm for TCM research and development (R&D) and better serve clinical application.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340150.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412173/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-tasly-releases-white-paper-large-model-on-tcm-digital-intelligence-302144690.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.