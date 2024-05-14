

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 4-day low of 0.8616 against the euro, from an early 1-week high of 0.8587.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slid to a 4-day low of 1.2509 from an early high of 1.2564.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 195.73 and 1.1362 from an early 2-week high of 196.62 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.1414, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.23 against the greenback, 190.00 against the yen and 1.11against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken