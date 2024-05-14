Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4ZZZZ | ISIN: US98923K1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.24
22:00 Uhr
29,150 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 11:54
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese EV brand Zeekr gains attention as a brand favored by foreigners at the 2024 China Brand Day gala

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese premier electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr gained broad attention at the 2024 China Brand Day gala for its inclusion into the 50 most-favored Chinese brands for foreigners this year.

Photo shows Zeekr (ZK. NYSE) went public on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10.

As a young EV brand, Zeekr earned on May 10 the honor thanks to its superiority in online votes, objective data, overseas presence, and expert rating.

Born amid the ascent of China's auto industry, Zeekr who debuted on the New York Stock Exchange also on May 10 turned out now a pacesetter instead of a follower in China's burgeoning EV manufacturing.

With its premier models repeatedly securing top positions as sales champions among China's luxury EVs, Zeekr, which came to the public in April 2021, has maintained its momentum by consistently introducing at least two new models every year since 2023.

By the end of April, Zeekr had delivered over 240,000 EVs. The monthly delivery stood at 16,000 EVs in April, representing a year-on-year rise of 99 percent, a new monthly high accompanying its Jan-April delivery growth of 111 percent.

Caring much for user experience and safety, Zeekr prioritizes the user-first concept in every technological innovation, and its efforts to enhance auto body structure strength, battery security, and interior space utilization repay the company with favor and trust from consumers at home and abroad.

Delving into intelligent driving, battery and motor technologies, auto body materials, and other cutting-edge fields, Zeekr maintains its dedication to surpassing with innovation as it now boasts six R&D centers worldwide to sharpen its technological advantages further and attract more consumers.

With over 120,000 employees globally, the Chinese EV maker whose EVs are nicknamed the "tanks on the road" has entered 20-plus mainstream markets around the world, including Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Myanmar.

Organized by the National Brands Project office of Xinhua News Agency and China Economic Information Service this year, the selection activity for the most-favored Chinese brands for foreigners was held annually to foster branding of made-in-China products.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340165.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412176/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-ev-brand-zeekr-gains-attention-as-a-brand-favored-by-foreigners-at-the-2024-china-brand-day-gala-302144694.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.