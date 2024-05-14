

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded flat on Tuesday before the release of OPEC's market outlook and the release of key U.S. inflation indicators.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $83.38 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were marginally higher at $79.14.



The latest OPEC monthly oil market report is due later in the day, with traders looking for an update on global oil demand and the cartel's output policy.



Meanwhile, Canadian wildfires concerns persisted, posing a potential risk to oil and gas supplies. Ten new wildfires were reported on Monday, pushing the total number of active fires to 140 nationwide.



The U.S. dollar held steady in European trade as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data for important clues on the economic and rate outlook.



The U.S. producer price inflation report is likely to be in the spotlight today along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during a moderate discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank President Klaas Knot.



The consumer price inflation is due on Wednesday and economists expect prices to climb by 0.4 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March.



