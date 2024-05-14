

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday while the dollar held steady as investors awaited key U.S. inflation indicators for further clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,345.72 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,351.55.



The U.S. producer price inflation report is likely to be in the spotlight today along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during a moderate discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank President Klaas Knot.



Economists expect producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in April after edging up by 0.2 percent in March, while the annual rate of growth is expected to tick up to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.



The consumer price inflation report is due on Wednesday and economists expect prices to climb by 0.4 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to dip to 3.4 percent in April from 3.4 percent in March, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to slow to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent.



On the geopolitical front, Israeli tanks pushed deeper into eastern Rafah, stepping up an offensive in the southern border city where more than a million people had been sheltering after being displaced in seven months of war.



