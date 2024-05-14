DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4595.2191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39692705 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775

May 14, 2024 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)