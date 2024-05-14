

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed into law a Bill that prohibits the import of enriched uranium into the United States from Russia.



H.R. 1042, the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, was unanimously passed by the Senate late last month.



The U.S. is buying an estimated $1 billion worth of nuclear fuel from Russia annually for its civilian nuclear power requirements. The new law ultimately eliminates U.S. reliance on Russia for this purpose, and cuts off a key Russian source of revenue.



Russia's dominance of the world's nuclear fuel supply chain is coming to an end, according to Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)



'Banning imports of Russian uranium will jumpstart America's nuclear fuel industry, further defund Russia's war machine, and help revive American uranium production for decades to come,' he said in a statement.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that with $2.72 billion in federal funding that the Congress recently appropriated at President Biden's request, the new legislation will jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States.



The U.S. pledged in December last year alongside Canada, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom to collectively invest $4.2 billion to expand enrichment and conversion capacity in their countries.



