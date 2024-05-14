Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding * 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding * 
14-May-2024 / 11:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Carol Phelan 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status      Chief Financial Officer 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares. 
 
 
                    Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. EUR4.255 823

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

823

- Price

EUR3501.87

Date of the 2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the

automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares 
 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    EUR4.255     197

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 197

- Price EUR838.24

Date of the 2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the

automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status      Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares 
 
 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    EUR4.255     111

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 111

- Price EUR472.31

Date of the 2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through the

automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name            Des McCann 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status      Chief Operating Officer 
       Initial Notification    Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                     635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                     IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Purchase of shares. 
 
 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     EUR4.255     495

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 495

- Price EUR2106.23

2024-05-09. 11.33 am UTC

e) Date of the transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan interests through

the automated reinvestment of the final dividend.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
