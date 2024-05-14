Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that the Company has now closed the books on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") at $10,000,000. Overwhelming demand for the financing led to the receipt of $10,000,000 in subscription agreements. Under the revised Offering, the Company intends to sell up to 45,454,545 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.22 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.33 per share. The Company intends to close the Offering as soon as practicable.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used by the Company to fund exploration work on its Zambian mineral properties as well as general working capital.

The Offering, including the future issuance of the Common Shares and Warrants, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

