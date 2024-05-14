

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Nearly half a million people have fled Rafah in the last week amid continuing Israeli bombardment that has crippled humanitarian aid deliveries, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.



'UNRWA estimates that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since 6 May. People face constant exhaustion, hunger and fear. Nowhere is safe. An immediate ceasefire is the only hope,' it said in an update on X.



UNRWA posted photos of empty streets in Rafah as families continue to flee in search of safety.



The Israeli military has been distributing leaflets ordering those in eastern Rafah to leave their shelters ahead of an anticipated major ground operation.



In another alert, UNRWA warned of ongoing 'restricted humanitarian access' to and across the Gaza Strip that was now 'a matter of life or death' for Gazans already suffering 'relentless bombardments and food insecurity.'



The development comes one week since Israel moved ahead with its military offensive in Rafah, seizing control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing and Kerem Shalom crossing.



'We immediately and urgently need safe passage for humanitarian aid and workers,' the UN agency insisted, amid fresh reports of more clashes and shelling in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave.



