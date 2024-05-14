

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US forces have shot down two drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen Monday.



The U.S. Central Command said that its forces successfully destroyed the first drone in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen.



Later, the second drone launched by the Iranian-backed militants from Yemen was struck down over the Red Sea.



In the evening, missile destroyer USS Mason destroyed one anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen over the Red Sea.



There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.



'It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,' USCENTCOM said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken