Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 13-May-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
483.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue
487.59p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 13-May-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
372.01p
INCLUDING current year revenue
375.06p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 13-May-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
320.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue
320.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596