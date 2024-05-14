Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
14.05.2024
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 13-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

483.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue

487.59p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 13-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

372.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue

375.06p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 13-May-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

320.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue

320.46p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


