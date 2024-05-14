Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:

Stifel Investor Meetings- Wednesday, May 23, Dallas

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Louisiana Energy Conference- Wednesday, May 29th & Thursday, May 30th, New Orleans

Douglas Kris (SVP- IR & Corporate Communications), Wren Smith (Senior Manager, IR)

Jefferies Energy Conference- Wednesday, June 5th & Thursday, June 6th, Kiawah Island

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

JP Morgan Energy Conference- Tuesday, June 18th, New York City

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

KeyBanc Investor Meetings- Tuesday, June 25th, Various (Virtual)

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Presentation related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

