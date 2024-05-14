Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93
14.05.2024 | 13:03
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:

  • Stifel Investor Meetings- Wednesday, May 23, Dallas
    Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)
  • Louisiana Energy Conference- Wednesday, May 29th & Thursday, May 30th, New Orleans
    Douglas Kris (SVP- IR & Corporate Communications), Wren Smith (Senior Manager, IR)
  • Jefferies Energy Conference- Wednesday, June 5th & Thursday, June 6th, Kiawah Island
    Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)
  • JP Morgan Energy Conference- Tuesday, June 18th, New York City
    Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)
  • KeyBanc Investor Meetings- Tuesday, June 25th, Various (Virtual)
    Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Presentation related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
