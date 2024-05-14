

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $82 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $82 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.05 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken