The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and China Huadian Corp. have agreed to install 160 MW of PV in Bangladesh. The solar facility will be deployed in an area that was originally designated to host a coal power plant. The BPDB and China Huadian will jointly build a 160 MW solar plant in Maheshkhali, Moheshkhali Peninsula, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district. "The solar power plant will be built by Bay of Bengal Power Co. Ltd. , a joint venture between BPDP and China Huadian," A. Zihad Mahmud, an executive engineer at the BPDB, told pv magazine. "We have recently invited international ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...