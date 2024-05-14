Oxylabs: Driving Social Impact Through Web Intelligence: "Project 4ß" Welcomes New Members

"Project 4ß," a pro bono initiative by Oxylabs , is delighted to announce its collaboration with new members - "Global Witness," "The Ferret," and ISM University of Management and Economics . These partnerships mark the company's commitment to making public web intelligence insights accessible to all, thus enabling critical research questions and missions at the scale of global web data.

The speed and automation of gathering and analyzing web data are crucial for various organizations to support their research efforts and missions. Automated public web data collection tools can drastically enhance the effectiveness of environmental monitoring, investigative reporting, or academic research, enabling researchers to gather real-time insights swiftly and, by doing so, dedicate their time to in-depth analysis.

Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs, expressed his enthusiasm about new collaborations, "These new partnerships highlight the critical role of public web data collection solutions in diverse fields, from environmental advocacy to human rights and political research. We're excited to see how our partners utilize our tools to drive meaningful change and contribute to a better tomorrow."

"Project 4ß" partnered with "Global Witness" - an independent, not-for-profit organization. For over 25 years, Global Witness has investigated and exposed environmental and human rights abuses in the oil, gas, mining, and timber sectors and tracked ill-gotten money and influence through the global financial and political system. Through this collaboration, the organization receives complimentary access to Oxylabs' cutting-edge web scraping solutions.

"Responsible and ethical web scraping is an important part of Global Witness's data investigations to uncover corruption at the heart of the climate crisis. We appreciate that "Project 4ß" will give us access to Oxylabs products that will facilitate our search for publicly available information about the activities of fossil fuel representatives," - said Dr. Emily Clough, Head of Data Investigations at Global Witness.

Petra Matijevic, data journalist at The Ferret - an award-winning investigative journalism platform for Scotland and beyond, added: "We're excited about partnering with "Project 4ß". Oxylabs' tools will help us automate our misinformation and political monitoring. A lot of the data we're interested in resides across fragmented public sources. Powerful and reliable web scrapers will simplify our information gathering and boost our investigations."

Additionally, "Project 4ß" has partnered with ISM University of Management and Economics and Vincentas Vobolevicius, Economics and Politics Programme Director. ISM receives pro-bono access to Oxylabs' world's largest ethically sourced proxy network, which will help to create a publicly accessible ranking of the members of the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania. This ranking will be valuable for informed voter decision-making in upcoming elections next fall.

"The infrastructure provided pro bono by Oxylabs has helped political scientists at ISM University create an original online tool that allows voters to visually compare the similarities between members of parliament and factions based on their voting on legislative projects in various areas of state governance. We are grateful to "Project 4beta" for their constructive and warm cooperation," - stated Vincentas Vobolevicius, Economics and Politics Programme Director at ISM.

"Project 4ß" has already forged partnerships with dozens of organizations, including Bellingcat , the Environmental Protection Department of Lithuania, and members from academic institutions, such as the University of Edinburgh and Birmingham City University , to name a few.

Oxylabs extends its invitation to academia, researchers, NGOs and other organizations working towards public good to join the pro bono program and get free access to Oxylabs' know-how and robust web intelligence collection solutions.

