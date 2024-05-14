Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KDU8 | ISIN: US78709Y1055 | Ticker-Symbol: SQR
Tradegate
10.05.24
21:53 Uhr
382,00 Euro
+8,00
+2,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SAIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
372,00374,0014:39
372,00376,0008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2024 | 13:36
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saia, Inc.: Batteh Named Saia's Chief Financial Officer

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced that Matthew Batteh has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective immediately. In this position, he will lead Saia's finance, pricing, accounting and treasury functions and will work with other key members of Saia's management team to execute Saia's long-term vision.

"Matt brings significant knowledge of Saia and the LTL industry to his new position," said Frederick Holzgrefe, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has a command of the complexities of our business and has been instrumental in the development of the core financial analysis processes that we use at Saia. Matt is a proven leader in our organization," said Holzgrefe.

Mr. Batteh has been with Saia since 2015, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance since 2023. Prior to that, he served as Saia's Vice President, Pricing and Analytics from 2020 to 2023 after serving in a variety of pricing and financial analysis roles. Before joining Saia, Mr. Batteh started his career at a large transportation and logistics provider in planning, pricing and operations roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Emory University.

Douglas Col, Saia's Chief Financial Officer since January of 2020, will remain with Saia to assist in the transition.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 198 terminals with service across 46 states and employs 14,000 people. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

CONTACT:Saia, Inc.
Attn: Investor Relations
11465 Johns Creek Parkway, Suite 400
Johns Creek, GA 30097
678-542-3910
Investors@saia.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.