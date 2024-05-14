International Game Technology Plc Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Revenue of $1.07 billion, up 1% from the prior year, driven by strong Global Lottery growth, partially offset by timing of Gaming & Digital product sales
- Operating income of $256 million in line with the prior year while operating income margin of 24.0% exceeded expectations by approximately 400 basis points; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, operating income increased 7% to a record $273 million and the margin expanded 150 basis points
- Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, Adjusted EBITDA was $461 million and the margin improved 80 basis points to 43.1%
- Upgrading FY'24 outlook on strong Q1'24 results
LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Innovative game, hardware, and systems solutions drove better-than-expected Global Lottery and Gaming & Digital performance in the first quarter," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "As a result, we are upgrading our full-year 2024 revenue and profit goals, which reflect broad-based momentum across key performance indicators in the balance of the year. We continue to make progress on separating Global Lottery from Gaming & Digital and preparing for the proposed transaction with Everi."
"We delivered a record organic profit performance in the first quarter, if we exclude Separation & divestiture costs," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The Company is operating from a position of strength with historically low net debt leverage, ample liquidity, and manageable near-term debt maturities."
Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2024 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
March 31,
2024
2023
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
661
624
6 %
6 %
Gaming & Digital
406
436
(7) %
(7) %
Total revenue
1,067
1,060
1 %
1 %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
258
240
8 %
7 %
Gaming & Digital
81
83
(3) %
(2) %
Corporate support expense
(47)
(26)
(85) %
(83) %
Other(1)
(35)
(42)
16 %
16 %
Total operating income
256
255
- %
- %
Operating income margin
24.0 %
24.1 %
Operating income excluding Separation & divestiture costs
273
255
7 %
7 %
Operating income margin excluding Separation & divestiture costs
25.6 %
24.1 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.40
$0.11
264 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
120
311
(61) %
Cash and cash equivalents
377
669
(44) %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
355
339
5 %
4 %
Gaming & Digital
127
129
(1) %
(1) %
Corporate support expense
(39)
(19)
(108) %
(106) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
443
449
(1) %
(1) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41.5 %
42.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation & divestiture costs
461
449
3 %
2 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Separation & divestiture costs
43.1 %
42.3 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.46
$0.49
(6) %
Free cash flow
29
216
(86) %
Net debt
5,161
5,118
1 %
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Announced Gaming & Digital business to be spun off and combined with Everi Holdings, Inc.; transaction expected to close in late 2024/early 2025
- Recognized with top honors at ICE London 2024 awards programs including "Lottery Product of the Year" and "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer"
- Received a supply contract extension from the UK National Lottery
- Executed licensing agreement with the Maryland Lottery for IGT's patented Cash Pop draw-based game
- Mystery of the Lamp named "Top Performing New Premium Game" at 2024 EKG Slot Awards Show
- Awarded contract to provide PeakDual 27 video lottery terminals across Quebec
- Launched iGaming content in Rhode Island
- Achieved AAA MSCI ESG rating, the highest rating possible, and earned a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.07 billion, up 1% from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period, driven by strong Global Lottery growth, partially offset by timing of Gaming & Digital product sales
- Global Lottery revenue of $661 million increased 6% year-over-year on significantly higher product sales, driven by delivery of GameTouch 28 self-service terminals in Canada and software upgrades in Singapore and Germany, and continued same-store sales strength in Italy
- Gaming & Digital revenue of $406 million, compared to $436 million in the prior year, reflects lower product sales due to fewer terminal unit shipments in the current year and elevated intellectual property and software licenses in the prior year, partially offset by higher service revenue driven by growth in the global installed base, which more than offset lower yields, and a 10% increase in iGaming revenue
Operating income of $256 million, in line with the prior year; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, operating income rose to a record $273 million and the margin increased 150 basis points to 25.6%
- Global Lottery operating income of $258 million, up 8% compared to $240 million in the prior year, on strong Italy same-store sales and higher product sales margin
- Gaming & Digital operating income of $81 million compared to $83 million in the prior-year period as research and development process improvements and easing of supply chain costs are offset by lower revenue and additional investments in the business; operating income margin expanded 80 basis points to 20%
- Corporate support and other expense of $83 million versus $68 million driven by $18 million in Separation & divestiture costs
Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million compared to $449 million in the prior-year period; excluding Separation & divestiture costs Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $461 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 43.1%
Net interest expense of $72 million compared to $70 million in the prior year
Foreign exchange gain of $15 million, compared to $26 million loss in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and reduced losses related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso
Other non-operating expense, net of $1 million versus $4 million in the prior year driven by losses on extinguishment of debt in the prior year
Income tax provision of $69 million, compared to $87 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by higher pre-tax income
Net income of $128 million versus $67 million in the prior-year period
Diluted earnings per share of $0.40, versus $0.11 in the prior year, primarily driven by foreign exchange gains, compared to foreign exchange losses in the prior year, and lower provision for income taxes; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46 compared to $0.49 in the prior year
Net debt of $5.2 billion compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2023; Net debt leverage of 2.9x consistent with the December 31, 2023 level
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Other Developments
Marco Drago to step down from his role as non-executive director of the IGT Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2024; Enrico Drago appointed as a non-executive director
IGT Lottery S.p.A., IGT's operating holding company in Italy, has entered into memorandums of understanding with the current shareholders of Lottoitalia S.r.l., the joint venture responsible for managing the Italian Lotto license, for the shareholders to maintain the partnership for the upcoming Lotto license tender. Under the terms of the agreements, IGT will continue to serve as the principal operating partner to fulfill the requirements of the new Lotto license. IGT will maintain its 61.5% equity ownership and Allwyn, Arianna 2001, and Novomatic Italia will maintain their 32.5%, 4%, and 2% share, respectively. The Italian Lotto, and its associated games 10eLotto and MillionDAY, are deeply rooted in tradition and are among the most popular and successful games in Italy, with annual ticket sales of about €8 billion.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Record date of May 30, 2024
- Payment date of June 13, 2024
Introducing Second Quarter 2024 Expectations; Upgrading Full Year 2024 Outlook
Second Quarter
- Revenue of ~$1.05 billion
- Operating income margin of ~22%; ~24.5% excluding Separation & divestiture costs
Full Year
- Revenue of ~$4.4 billion
- Operating income margin of ~21%; ~24% excluding Separation & divestiture costs
- Cash from operations of = $1.0 billion
- Capital expenditures of ~$500 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
May 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/ Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Constant
Sequential
Q1'24
Q1'23
Currency
Change as
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q4'23
Reported
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
653
637
2 %
2 %
624
5 %
Upfront license fee amortization
(47)
(47)
(1) %
- %
(47)
- %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
605
590
3 %
2 %
577
5 %
Other
13
12
10 %
13 %
15
(11) %
Total service revenue
619
602
3 %
2 %
592
5 %
Product sales
42
22
92 %
92 %
89
(52) %
Total revenue
661
624
6 %
6 %
681
(3) %
Operating income
258
240
8 %
7 %
238
8 %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
355
339
5 %
4 %
343
4 %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(0.2 %)
4.8 %
- %
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(1.0 %)
48.2 %
(25.0 %)
Total
(0.3 %)
8.0 %
(3.5 %)
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(1.6 %)
3.2 %
(0.9 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(1.0 %)
48.2 %
(25.0 %)
Total
(1.5 %)
7.4 %
(5.0 %)
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
4.4 %
10.3 %
2.9 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
Constant
Sequential
Q1'24
Q1'23
Currency
Change as
GAMING & DIGITAL
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q4'23
Reported
Revenue
Service
Terminal
131
129
2 %
2 %
127
4 %
iGaming
48
43
10 %
10 %
47
1 %
Systems, software, and other
75
71
5 %
5 %
73
2 %
Total service revenue
253
243
4 %
4 %
247
2 %
Product sales
Terminal
110
135
(19) %
(18) %
153
(28) %
Systems, software, and other
43
57
(25) %
(25) %
49
(13) %
Total product sales revenue
153
193
(21) %
(20) %
202
(24) %
Total revenue
406
436
(7) %
(7) %
449
(10) %
Operating income
81
83
(3) %
(2) %
97
(17) %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
127
129
(1) %
(1) %
144
(11) %
Installed base units
Casino
53,368
50,030
7 %
53,190
Casino - L/T lease(2)
701
872
(20) %
716
Total installed base units
54,069
50,902
6 %
53,906
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,146
33,175
3 %
34,221
Rest of world
19,923
17,727
12 %
19,685
Total installed base units
54,069
50,902
6 %
53,906
Yields (by geography) (3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$41.17
$42.36
(3) %
$41.28
Rest of world
$7.13
$7.41
(4) %
$7.02
Total yields
$28.51
$30.13
(5) %
$28.71
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
203
1,012
(80) %
425
Replacement
6,424
7,260
(12) %
8,966
Total machine units sold
6,627
8,272
(20) %
9,391
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
46
892
(95) %
248
Replacement
5,014
5,642
(11) %
6,481
Total machine units sold
5,060
6,534
(23) %
6,729
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Constant
Sequential
Q1'24
Q1'23
Currency
Change as
GAMING & DIGITAL (Continued)
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q4'23
Reported
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
157
120
31 %
177
Replacement
1,410
1,618
(13) %
2,485
Total machine units sold
1,567
1,738
(10) %
2,662
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$16,900
$16,000
6 %
$16,300
Rest of world
$14,800
$15,400
(4) %
$15,000
Total ASP
$16,400
$15,900
3 %
$15,900
Constant
Sequential
Q1'24
Q1'23
Currency
Change as
CONSOLIDATED
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q4'23
Reported
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
660
666
(1) %
(1) %
707
(7) %
Italy
258
243
6 %
6 %
244
5 %
Rest of world
150
151
(1) %
(1) %
178
(16) %
Total revenue
1,067
1,060
1 %
1 %
1,130
(6) %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Service revenue
872
846
Product sales
195
215
Total revenue
1,067
1,060
Cost of services
412
398
Cost of product sales
118
127
Selling, general and administrative
208
217
Research and development
55
62
Separation and divestiture costs
18
-
Total operating expenses
812
805
Operating income
256
255
Interest expense, net
72
70
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(15)
26
Other non-operating expense, net
1
4
Total non-operating expenses
58
101
Income before provision for income taxes
198
155
Provision for income taxes
69
87
Net income
128
67
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
47
44
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
82
23
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.41
0.12
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.40
0.11
Weighted-average shares - basic
200
200
Weighted-average shares - diluted
203
202
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
377
572
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
119
167
Trade and other receivables, net
723
685
Inventories, net
321
317
Other current assets
404
382
Total current assets
1,944
2,123
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
908
928
Property, plant and equipment, net
118
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
222
230
Goodwill
4,491
4,507
Intangible assets, net
1,522
1,555
Other non-current assets
923
1,004
Total non-current assets
8,184
8,342
Total assets
10,128
10,465
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
733
797
Current portion of long-term debt
715
-
Short-term borrowings
6
16
Other current liabilities
982
879
Total current liabilities
2,436
1,691
Long-term debt, less current portion
4,817
5,655
Deferred income taxes
337
344
Operating lease liabilities
206
214
Other non-current liabilities
475
609
Total non-current liabilities
5,834
6,821
Total liabilities
8,270
8,513
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,504
1,443
Non-controlling interests
354
510
Shareholders' equity
1,858
1,952
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,128
10,465
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
128
67
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
71
77
Amortization
55
55
Amortization of upfront license fees
50
50
Stock-based compensation
11
11
Deferred income taxes
(2)
28
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(15)
26
Other non-cash items, net
3
6
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(44)
(32)
Inventories
(7)
(38)
Accounts payable
(45)
111
Accrued interest payable
(26)
(20)
Accrued income taxes
4
40
Other assets and liabilities
(63)
(71)
Net cash provided by operating activities
120
311
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(84)
(94)
Other
1
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(83)
(91)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
(72)
392
Net (payments on) receipts from financial liabilities
(63)
8
Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings
(9)
53
Payments on license obligations
(7)
(1)
Principal payments on long-term debt
-
(462)
Dividends paid
-
(40)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(101)
(92)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(10)
(10)
Other
1
(11)
Net cash used in financing activities
(262)
(163)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(225)
57
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(18)
8
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
739
740
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
496
805
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
101
90
Income taxes paid
67
20
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
-
499
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
747
747
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
808
826
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
747
747
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
538
550
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
746
745
Senior Secured Notes
3,586
4,113
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
642
876
Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
197
207
Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
392
458
Long-term debt, less current portion
4,817
5,655
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
499
-
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
216
-
Current portion of long-term debt
715
-
Short-term borrowings
6
16
Total debt
5,538
5,671
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
377
572
Net debt
5,161
5,099
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
128
Provision for income taxes
69
Interest expense, net
72
Foreign exchange gain, net
(15)
Other non-operating expense, net
1
Operating income (loss)
258
81
339
(83)
256
Depreciation
40
31
71
-
71
Amortization - service revenue (1)
50
-
50
-
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
14
19
1
20
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
35
35
Stock-based compensation
2
1
4
8
11
Adjusted EBITDA
355
127
482
(39)
443
Cash flows from operating activities
120
Capital expenditures
(84)
Payments on license obligations
(7)
Free Cash Flow
29
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.40
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.09)
0.02
(0.11)
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies
0.01
-
0.01
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.17
0.04
0.13
Discrete tax items
-
(0.02)
0.02
Net adjustments
0.06
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.46
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 35.1%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 35.5%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.5 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
67
Provision for income taxes
87
Interest expense, net
70
Foreign exchange loss, net
26
Other non-operating expense, net
4
Operating income (loss)
240
83
323
(68)
255
Depreciation
43
33
76
2
77
Amortization - service revenue (1)
49
-
50
-
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
10
15
1
16
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
40
40
Stock-based compensation
2
2
4
6
11
Adjusted EBITDA
339
129
468
(19)
449
Cash flows from operating activities
311
Capital expenditures
(94)
Payments on license obligations
(1)
Free Cash Flow
216
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.11
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.12
(0.02)
0.14
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies
0.02
-
0.02
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.20
0.05
0.15
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.02
-
0.02
Discrete tax items
-
(0.05)
0.05
Net adjustments
0.38
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.49
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 56.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.3%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
