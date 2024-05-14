SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" I am pleased to share that we are kicking off 2024 with a strong quarter. All our three businesses have delivered strong growth with an improved profit profile," said Forrest Li, Sea's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Referring to the macro environment challenges in the past few years, he said, " Going through this period has made us leaner, fitter, and savvier. We are now much more confident of our ability to weather headwinds well, and adapt quickly to changing environments."

On the e-commerce front, Mr Li said, " Shopee delivered strong growth this quarter, achieving its highest ever quarterly orders, GMV, and revenue." He pointed to Shopee's integrated logistics capability as a key differentiating factor of service quality, saying SPX Express had become " one of the fastest and most extensive logistics operators in our markets today, greatly enhancing our customer experience."

On digital financial services, Mr Li said, " SeaMoney has continued its strong growth momentum and profitability into 2024 while maintaining prudent risk management." Commenting on future growth, Mr Li said, " We anticipate further growth for our digital financial services business throughout the year. As we healthily grow our user base, we will be able to offer a broader set of financial services to meet our users' needs in the future."

On digital entertainment, Mr Li said, " We are pleased to share that Garena is back to positive growth, led by Free Fire's strong performance across markets." Specifically on Free Fire, Mr Li commented, " In its 7th year, Free Fire is still one of the largest mobile games in the world by user scale, and remains highly effective in attracting new users. We are confident of building Free Fire into an evergreen franchise."

In conclusion, Mr Li said, " We have a clear roadmap for profitable growth. Our results in the first quarter have given us a strong start to 2024, and we are well on-track to deliver our full-year guidance."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Group Total GAAP revenue was US$3.7 billion, up 22.8% year-on-year. Total gross profit was US$1.6 billion, up 9.7% year-on-year. Total net loss was US$(23.0) million, as compared to total net income of US$87.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Total adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$401.1 million, as compared to US$507.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and other treasury investments 2 were US$8.6 billion, representing a net change of US$(12.3) million from December 31, 2023. This included US$143.9 million of cash consideration used to repurchase US$171.9 million aggregate principal amount of the 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 during the first quarter.





E-commerce Gross orders totaled 2.6 billion for the quarter, increasing by 56.8% year-on-year. GMV was US$23.6 billion for the quarter, increasing by 36.3% year-on-year. GAAP revenue was US$2.7 billion, up 32.9% year-on-year. GAAP revenue included US$2.4 billion of GAAP marketplace revenue, which consists of core marketplace revenue and value-added services revenue and increased by 32.7% year-on-year. Core marketplace revenue, mainly consisting of transaction-based fees and advertising revenues, was up 47.0% year-on-year to US$1.7 billion. Value-added services revenue, mainly consisting of revenues related to logistics services, was up 7.9% year-on-year to US$722.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$(21.7) million, as compared to US$207.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Asia markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$11.5 million, as compared to US$275.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Other markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(33.2) million, as compared to US$(68.1) million for the first quarter of 2023. In Brazil, unit economics continued to improve, with contribution margin 3 loss per order improving 87.9% year-on-year to US$(0.04) for the quarter.





Digital Financial Services GAAP revenue was US$499.4 million, up 21.0% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$148.7 million, up 50.3% year-on-year. Digital financial services revenue and operating income are primarily attributed to the consumer and SME credit business. As of March 31, 2024, consumer and SME loans principal outstanding was US$3.3 billion, up 28.7% year-on-year. This consists of US$2.7 billion on-book and US$0.6 billion off-book loans principal outstanding 4 . Non-performing loans past due by more than 90 days as a percentage of consumer and SME loans principal outstanding, which includes both on-book and off-book loans principal outstanding 4 , was 1.4%, as compared to 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, stable quarter-on-quarter.





Digital Entertainment Bookings 5 were US$512.1 million, up 10.8% year-on-year. GAAP revenue was US$458.1 million, as compared to US$539.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$292.2 million, up 27.0% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA represented 57.1% of bookings for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 49.8% for the first quarter of 2023. Quarterly active users were 594.7 million, up 21.0% year-on-year. Quarterly paying users were 48.9 million, up 29.8% year-on-year. Paying user ratio was 8.2%, as compared to 7.7% for the first quarter of 2023. Average bookings per user were US$0.86, as compared to US$0.94 for the first quarter of 2023.







1 For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". 2 Other treasury investments currently consist of group treasury related investments, such as available-for-sale sovereign bonds and corporate bonds, classified as part of long-term investments and securities purchased under agreements to resell relating to our banking operations. 3 Contribution margin refers to adjusted EBITDA before allocation of HQ costs. 4 Off-book loans principal outstanding mainly refers to channeling arrangements, which is lending by other financial institutions on our platform. 5 GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital entertainment deferred revenue. This operating metric is used as an approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that is attributable to our digital entertainment segment.

Unaudited Summary of Financial Results (Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars "$" except for per share data) For the Three Months

ended March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ YOY% Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 539,686 458,119 (15.1 )% E-commerce and other services 2,259,577 2,950,020 30.6 % Sales of goods 241,841 326,190 34.9 % 3,041,104 3,734,329 22.8 % Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (173,366 ) (155,977 ) (10.0 )% E-commerce and other services (1,241,328 ) (1,715,054 ) 38.2 % Cost of goods sold (209,720 ) (309,548 ) 47.6 % (1,624,414 ) (2,180,579 ) 34.2 % Gross profit 1,416,690 1,553,750 9.7 % Other operating income 57,880 43,977 (24.0 )% Sales and marketing expenses (400,143 ) (769,635 ) 92.3 % General and administrative expenses (333,377 ) (290,854 ) (12.8 )% Provision for credit losses (177,439 ) (161,767 ) (8.8 )% Research and development expenses (320,512 ) (304,379 ) (5.0 )% Impairment of goodwill (117,875 ) - - Total operating expenses (1,291,466 ) (1,482,658 ) 14.8 % Operating income 125,224 71,092 (43.2 )% Non-operating income (loss), net 22,522 (17,541 ) (177.9 )% Income tax expense (61,898 ) (78,760 ) 27.2 % Share of results of equity investees 1,444 2,209 53.0 % Net income (loss) 87,292 (23,000 ) (126.3 )% Earnings (Loss) per share

attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders: Basic 0.16 (0.04 ) (125.0 )% Diluted 0.15 (0.04 ) (126.7 )% Change in deferred revenue of Digital Entertainment (77,431 ) 54,029 (169.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1) 230,055 292,208 27.0 % Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1) 207,714 (21,700 ) (110.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1) 98,938 148,658 50.3 % Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1) (21,941 ) (10,671 ) (51.4 )% Unallocated expenses (2) (7,594 ) (7,346 ) (3.3 )% Total adjusted EBITDA (1) 507,172 401,149 (20.9 )%

(1) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Unallocated expenses within total adjusted EBITDA are mainly related to general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") as part of segment performance.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue

Our total GAAP revenue increased by 22.8% to US$3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024 from US$3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue was US$458.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to US$539.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the increase in bookings during the first quarter of 2024, the decrease in GAAP revenue was primarily due to lower recognition of accumulated deferred revenue due to lower bookings in previous quarters.

E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 30.6% to US$3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 from US$2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the GMV growth of our e-commerce business and the growth of our credit business.

Sales of goods: GAAP revenue increased by 34.9% to US$326.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$241.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of Revenue

Our total cost of revenue was US$2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to US$1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue decreased by 10.0% to US$156.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$173.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our e-commerce and other services segment combined was US$1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to US$1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in logistics costs as orders volume grew.

Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 47.6% to US$309.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$209.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Other Operating Income

Our other operating income was US$44.0 million and US$57.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Other operating income mainly consists of rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 92.3% to US$769.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$400.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The table below sets forth breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").

For the Three Months

ended March 31, 2023 2024 YOY% Sales and Marketing Expenses $ $ E-commerce 338,189 675,881 99.9 % Digital Financial Services 20,159 56,768 181.6 % Digital Entertainment 23,447 19,376 (17.4 )%

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 12.8% to US$290.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$333.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Our provision for credit losses decreased by 8.8% to US$161.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$177.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses decreased by 5.0% to US$304.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 from US$320.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Impairment of Goodwill

We recorded nil impairment of goodwill in the first quarter of 2024, compared to US$117.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-operating Income or Losses, Net

Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss), foreign exchange gain (loss) and gain (loss) on debt extinguishment. We recorded a net non-operating loss of US$(17.5) million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to a net non-operating income of US$22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The non-operating loss in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to investment losses of US$(111.2) million recognized, partially offset by interest income of US$87.1 million and a US$27.1 million net gain from debt extinguishment.

We recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of US$27.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as the Company repurchased US$171.9 million aggregate principal amount of the 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 CB"), for a cash consideration of US$143.9 million. As of March 31, 2024, approximately US$1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of the 2026 CB remained outstanding.

Income Tax Expense

We had a net income tax expense of US$78.8 million and US$61.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net Loss or Income

As a result of the foregoing, we had net loss of US$(23.0) million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to net income of US$87.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss or Earnings Per Share Attributable to Sea Limited's Ordinary Shareholders

Basic loss per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders was US$(0.04) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to basic earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders of US$0.16 in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted loss per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders was US$(0.04) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to basic earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders of US$0.15 in the first quarter of 2023.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. Sea operates three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan and has a significant presence in Latin America. SeaMoney is a leading digital financial services provider in Southeast Asia and is growing its presence in Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "could," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "likely to," "potential," "confident," "guidance," and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sea's beliefs and expectations, the business, financial and market outlook, and projections from its management in this announcement, as well as Sea's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Sea may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Sea's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition, financial results, and results of operations; the expected growth in, and market size of, the digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services industries in the markets where it operates, including segments within those industries; expected changes or guidance in its revenue, costs or expenditures; its ability to continue to source, develop and offer new and attractive online games and to offer other engaging digital entertainment content; the expected growth of its digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses; its expectations regarding growth in its user base, level of engagement, and monetization; its ability to continue to develop new technologies and/or upgrade its existing technologies; growth and trends of its markets and competition in its industries; government policies and regulations relating to its industries, including the effects of any government orders or actions on its businesses; general economic, political, social and business conditions in its markets; and the impact of widespread health developments. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sea's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Sea undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

"Adjusted EBITDA" for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

"Adjusted EBITDA" for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

"Total adjusted EBITDA" represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea's data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data.

For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Digital

Entertainment Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating (loss) income (97,335 ) 134,443 236,198 (13,787 ) (188,427 ) 71,092 Net effect of changes in deferred

revenue and its related cost - - 46,701 - - 46,701 Depreciation and Amortization 75,635 14,215 9,309 3,116 - 102,275 Share-based compensation - - - - 181,081 181,081 Adjusted EBITDA (21,700 ) 148,658 292,208 (10,671 ) (7,346 ) 401,149 For the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Digital

Entertainment Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating income (loss) 115,844 84,568 274,594 (25,432 ) (324,350 ) 125,224 Net effect of changes in deferred

revenue and its related cost - - (55,003 ) - - (55,003 ) Depreciation and Amortization 91,870 14,370 10,464 3,491 - 120,195 Share-based compensation - - - - 198,881 198,881 Impairment of goodwill - - - - 117,875 117,875 Adjusted EBITDA 207,714 98,938 230,055 (21,941 ) (7,594 ) 507,172

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services". (2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill of prior acquisition that are not under our reportable segments, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data For the Three Months

ended March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 539,686 458,119 E-commerce and other services 2,259,577 2,950,020 Sales of goods 241,841 326,190 Total revenue 3,041,104 3,734,329 Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (173,366 ) (155,977 ) E-commerce and other services (1,241,328 ) (1,715,054 ) Cost of goods sold (209,720 ) (309,548 ) Total cost of revenue (1,624,414 ) (2,180,579 ) Gross profit 1,416,690 1,553,750 Operating income (expenses): Other operating income 57,880 43,977 Sales and marketing expenses (400,143 ) (769,635 ) General and administrative expenses (333,377 ) (290,854 ) Provision for credit losses (177,439 ) (161,767 ) Research and development expenses (320,512 ) (304,379 ) Impairment of goodwill (117,875 ) - Total operating expenses (1,291,466 ) (1,482,658 ) Operating income 125,224 71,092 Interest income 68,798 87,115 Interest expense (10,389 ) (9,718 ) Investment loss, net (27,743 ) (111,244 ) Net gain on debt extinguishment - 27,112 Foreign exchange loss (8,144 ) (10,806 ) Income before income tax and share of results of equity investees 147,746 53,551 Income tax expense (61,898 ) (78,760 ) Share of results of equity investees 1,444 2,209 Net income (loss) 87,292 (23,000 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 783 (663 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders 88,075 (23,663 ) Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic 0.16 (0.04 ) Diluted 0.15 (0.04 ) Weighted average shares used in earnings (loss) per share computation: Basic 563,558,642 570,937,761 Diluted 598,691,484 570,937,761

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") As of

December 31, As of

March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,811,056 2,460,831 Restricted cash 1,410,365 1,479,871 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$9,351 and $6,753, as of December 31, 2023 and March

31, 2024 respectively 262,716 236,608 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,861,842 2,076,799 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$319,463 and $331,336, as of December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024 respectively 2,464,662 2,609,291 Inventories, net 125,395 142,284 Short-term investments 2,547,644 2,940,964 Amounts due from related parties 290,254 434,623 Total current assets 11,773,934 12,381,271 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,207,698 1,107,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,015,982 951,402 Intangible assets, net 50,821 42,883 Long-term investments 4,262,562 4,024,615 Prepaid expenses and other assets 87,705 98,569 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$2,105 and $2,221, as of December 31, 2023 and March 31,

2024 respectively 20,551 19,995 Restricted cash 22,236 28,675 Deferred tax assets 328,961 330,509 Goodwill 112,782 110,049 Total non-current assets 7,109,298 6,713,769 Total assets 18,883,232 19,095,040

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") As of

December 31, As of

March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 342,547 280,005 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,834,807 1,815,919 Deposits payable 1,706,299 1,948,148 Escrow payables and advances from customers 2,199,464 2,405,751 Amounts due to related parties 64,081 186,068 Borrowings 146,661 105,058 Operating lease liabilities 290,788 272,801 Convertible notes 151,764 151,841 Deferred revenue 1,208,892 1,199,621 Income tax payable 223,638 121,993 Total current liabilities 8,168,941 8,487,205 Non-current liabilities Accrued expenses and other payables 79,257 78,250 Borrowings 119,323 117,273 Operating lease liabilities 789,514 731,952 Deferred revenue 72,587 121,997 Convertible notes 2,949,785 2,780,047 Deferred tax liabilities 133 307 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,107 9,107 Total non-current liabilities 4,016,706 3,838,933 Total liabilities 12,185,647 12,326,138

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") As of

December 31, As of

March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ Shareholders' equity Class A Ordinary shares 262 263 Class B Ordinary shares 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 15,283,870 15,466,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108,000 ) (193,312 ) Statutory reserves 16,981 16,981 Accumulated deficit (8,599,306 ) (8,622,969 ) Total Sea Limited shareholders' equity 6,593,830 6,667,078 Non-controlling interests 103,755 101,824 Total shareholders' equity 6,697,585 6,768,902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 18,883,232 19,095,040

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") For the Three Months ended

March 31, 2023 2024 $ $ Net cash generated from operating activities 605,536 468,494 Net cash used in investing activities (673,772 ) (853,786 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 59,214 183,831 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 49,508 (72,819 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 40,486 (274,280 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the

period 7,610,384 4,243,657 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 7,650,870 3,969,377

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$854 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This was primarily attributable to net placement of US$423 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, time deposits and liquid investment products, for better cash yield management, increase in loans receivable of our credit business of US$377 million and purchase of property and equipment of US$27 million to support the existing operations. Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to US$184 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This was primarily attributable to an increase in bank customer deposits of US$363 million, offset by the cash used in repurchase of convertible notes of US$144 million as well as net repayment from other funding sources related to the credit business of US$36 million.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has three reportable segments, namely e-commerce, digital financial services and digital entertainment. The Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").

For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Digital

Entertainment Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 2,747,768 499,364 458,119 29,078 - 3,734,329 Operating (loss) income (97,335 ) 134,443 236,198 (13,787 ) (188,427 ) 71,092 Non-operating loss, net (17,541 ) Income tax expense (78,760 ) Share of results of equity investees 2,209 Net loss (23,000 )

For the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Digital

Entertainment Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 2,067,071 412,844 539,686 21,503 - 3,041,104 Operating income (loss) 115,844 84,568 274,594 (25,432 ) (324,350 ) 125,224 Non-operating income, net 22,522 Income tax expense (61,898 ) Share of results of equity investees 1,444 Net income 87,292

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that do not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services". (2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill of prior acquisition that are not under our reportable segments, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

