

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) revealed Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$11.11 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$9.00 million, or -$0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 423.3% to $3.14 million from $0.60 million last year.



Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$11.11 Mln. vs. -$9.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.45 vs. -$0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.14 Mln vs. $0.60 Mln last year.



