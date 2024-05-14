

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine within weeks of passing the crucial US supplemental security funding to support the war-torn country in its fight against Russia.



While in Ukraine, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery.



'He will emphasize America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression,' the State Department said.



On Tuesday, Blinken is scheduled to speak at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute in the capital. 'He will address how the United States and other Allies and partners will help Ukraine achieve its goal of building a free, prosperous, and secure democracy - fully integrated into Europe and the Transatlantic Alliance'.



Blinken's visit comes at a time Ukrainian troops are fighting furiously to blunt the Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.



Ukrainian forces are supported on the warfront with arms and ammunition provided by the U.S. government after Congress approved a budget supplemental aid package on April 24. President Joe Biden announced a $1 billion assistance package at that time to meet Ukraine's critical security needs. On Friday, the United States announced another tranche of $400 million in aid.



The most recent package provides military capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent battlefield requirements, including air defense, artillery rounds, armored vehicles and antitank weapons.



The delay in passing the supplemental aid package did have an effect on the battlefield, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in a news conference.



News reports from Ukraine noted that Ukrainian service members had to ration ammunition to front-line outfits. Ukrainian forces did lose some territory to Russia in Eastern Ukraine.



