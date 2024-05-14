Chronicled: OSF HealthCare Joins MediLedger Network to Enhance Pricing Accuracy and Contract Management

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / OSF HealthCare, a health system in Illinois and Michigan, has joined the MediLedger Network, deploying innovative technology in an effort to enhance contract and pricing process alignment across its pharmacy sites.









This showcases the innovation of OSF HealthCare, working with MediLedger, to expand its network to health systems, which already includes numerous Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), manufacturers, and distributors. By implementing a robust four-way matching system among these trading partners, MediLedger will work to ensure consistent and accurate pricing, revolutionizing how contracts are managed.

"Leveraging MediLedger's technology marks a critical advance toward our goals of pricing transparency and operational efficiency," said Sandra Salverson, senior vice president of pharmacy services for OSF HealthCare. "We are excited to explore all of the possibilities offered through the MediLedger platform across all of our partners as we work to ensure accurate pricing which is essential to eliminating cumbersome credits, rebills and audits."

MediLedger allows OSF HealthCare to effortlessly publish its roster directly to GPOs, manufacturers, and wholesalers. This feature reduces the administrative effort needed in managing customer eligibility and allows healthcare pharmacy sites to better align with GPO's on-site eligibility.

Haris Kamal, CRO at MediLedger, said, "The integration of OSF HealthCare into our network is a testament to their commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions that foster significant operational improvements. This collaboration highlights our ongoing expansion and dedication to bringing more health systems, along with GPOs, manufacturers, and distributors, into a unified network that sets new standards in healthcare operations."

About OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals - 10 acute care, five critical access, and one transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.

About MediLedger

MediLedger, administered by Chronicled, is a blockchain-based network that streamlines financial transactions in life sciences, creating industry-wide alignment, accuracy, and eliminating disputes, resulting in recapturing lost revenue and alleviating administrative burden.

Contact Information

Juli Cooper

Head of Marketing, Chronicled

juli.cooper@chronicled.com

Shelli Dankoff

Manager, Media Relations & Multimedia Services, OSF Healthcare

shelli.j.dankoff@osfhealthcare.org

SOURCE: MediLedger

View the original press release on newswire.com.