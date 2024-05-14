Russell Peters Announces Canadian Dates for His New 'RELAX* *It's Not that Serious' World Tour

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Russell Peters is back! Celebrating 35 years as a stand-up comic, the prolific global comedy superstar returns with his Russell Peters RELAX* *It's Not That Serious World Tour.
Tour Art with Canadian Tour Dates
After wrapping up his Act Your Age World Tour earlier this year, with over 350 shows across 23 countries, the Emmy, Peabody and Canadian Screen Award winner, Russell, is coming back home to Canada this fall with shows in Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, London and, of course, his hometown of Toronto on Dec. 14 at Scotiabank Arena.
ARTIST PRESALE: Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Local Time to Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. Local, Password: RELAX
LOCAL PRESALE: Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Local Time to Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. Local
GENERAL ONSALE: Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Local Time
Tickets available at www.russellpeters.com
These shows will be sold out, so please get your tickets early.
For interview requests, contact Jess.Kelley@OutbackPresents.com
Contact Information
Jess Kelley
Marketing Manager
jess.kelley@outbackpresents.com
615-242-3323
Clayton Peters
cpimsl@gmail.com
SOURCE: Russell Peters
View the original press release on newswire.com.