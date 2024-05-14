Russell Peters Announces Canadian Dates for His New 'RELAX* *It's Not that Serious' World Tour

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Russell Peters is back! Celebrating 35 years as a stand-up comic, the prolific global comedy superstar returns with his Russell Peters RELAX* *It's Not That Serious World Tour.

Russell Peters RELAX It's Not That Serious Tour Image

Tour Art with Canadian Tour Dates

After wrapping up his Act Your Age World Tour earlier this year, with over 350 shows across 23 countries, the Emmy, Peabody and Canadian Screen Award winner, Russell, is coming back home to Canada this fall with shows in Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, London and, of course, his hometown of Toronto on Dec. 14 at Scotiabank Arena.

ARTIST PRESALE: Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Local Time to Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. Local, Password: RELAX

LOCAL PRESALE: Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Local Time to Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. Local

GENERAL ONSALE: Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Local Time

Tickets available at www.russellpeters.com

These shows will be sold out, so please get your tickets early.

