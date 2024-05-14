TheGuarantors Announces B Corp Certification, Joining Movement of Companies Meeting High Standards for Social and Environmental Impact

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / TheGuarantors, a leading fintech company that enhances access for renters and financial security for multifamily owners and operators, today announced it is now B Corp certified, joining a global movement of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. TheGuarantors was certified by B Lab, the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.



Company Logo





As a certified B Corp, TheGuarantors is part of a community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency, and accountability. The certification process evaluated how TheGuarantors' operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers.

"Our B Corp certification demonstrates our long-standing commitment to using business as a force for good," said Julien Bonneville, CEO and founder of TheGuarantors. "By meeting high performance standards around social and environmental efforts, we're contributing to a shift to redefine success in business."

This certification aligns with TheGuarantors' mission to reduce barriers in the rental housing market by ensuring that property owners can operate with more financial security. By adhering to B Corp's standards, TheGuarantors demonstrates dedication to transparency and accountability, building trust and driving positive change in the real estate industry.

"As housing costs consume a growing share of monthly budgets, higher rents lead to more late payments and defaults. We're proud our services increase housing access for renters by alleviating financial risks for property operators," said Bonneville.

TheGuarantors' publicly available scores provide transparency and allow greater engagement with investors, partners, and other stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and progress.

To learn more about TheGuarantors' mission, products, and practices, visit TheGuarantors.com.

About TheGuarantors

TheGuarantors works to improve accessibility for the 46 million American households that rent their homes. Through its platform and partnerships with multiple A-rated carrier partners, TheGuarantors offers renters and landlords a unique suite of financial tools. The company ranks on the lists of the Inc. 5000, Forbes' Best Startup Employers, and The Financial Times' Fastest-Growing Companies.

Contact Information

Amanda Knauer

Chief Marketing Officer

amanda.knauer@theguarantors.com

SOURCE: TheGuarantors

View the original press release on newswire.com.