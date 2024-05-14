DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution Inc Announces New Business Alliance with the signing of New Independent Exclusive Agent Agreement

The Agency is anticipated to drive an additional $10,000,000 in Annual Sales to DLT Resolutions' Global Motor Trade Group.

DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a leading US publicly traded acquisition company specializing in revitalizing and amplifying businesses, proudly announces the signing of an exclusive Independent Agent agreement. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Motor Trade International LLC, DLT has entered into an exclusive alliance-agency agreement with Michael Carvath of Liverpool, United Kingdom. This strategic alliance is anticipated to reinforce DLT Resolution Inc.'s commitment to its growth strategy and market expansion, with projected additional sales of USD $10,000,000 annually to its Global Motor Trade Group.

In 2023, Carvath Group generated in excess of USD $8,500,000 in sales in their automotive export business, highlighting their track record of success and market expertise. The exclusive agency alliance underscores DLT Resolution Inc.'s foresight in cultivating a diversified and innovative portfolio aligned with evolving market demands.

Drew Reid, Executive Chairman, DLT Resolution Inc. commented "This agency partnership marks a significant stride in building our Global Motor Trade brand, enhancing our offerings, and diversifying our holdings. We are driven by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and value creation for our customers and stakeholders."

Charles Brofman, Global Motor Trade Group of Companies stated "The strategic alliance with Carvath Group signifies a major milestone of growth for our emerging business. Michael Carvath's 14 years of experience and consistent profitability bring a valuable dimension to our team. Carvath's focus on export markets in China and the Middle East as well as high end and exotic motor vehicles adds another layer of opportunity for our business."

As part of the 3-year term agreement, the Company will issue 100,000 shares at commencement and an additional 100,000 shares at the end of each of two 12-month periods, subject to Carvath generating in excess of $10,000,000 in sales for Global Motor during the preceding year.

The Corporation's Global Motor Trade Group of Companies, based in the United States, specializes in international vehicle, vehicle parts and equipment, and machinery and equipment wholesale distribution and sales, with a primary focus on markets worldwide.

Multiple Add-On Acquisitions Planned

DLT Resolution Inc. is on track to finalize multiple acquisitions within this calendar year, aiming to catalyze growth and expand its market footprint.

Advancing into the Future

The strategic exclusive business alliance with the Carvath Group signifies a substantial step towards amplifying value and expanding horizons. Bringing new software technologies to the import/export market will be in the forefront of strategic planning. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric excellence, DLT Resolution Inc. is poised to create a lasting impact across sectors, forging an exciting path forward.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

Amplifying Value - Where strategic acquisitions meet innovation in the dynamic world of technology and beyond. As a US publicly traded acquisition company, we specialize in revitalizing and amplifying businesses. Our mission is to navigate through suppressed profits and tightening credit markets, empowering small to mid-sized companies with seamless succession plans. By offering them the opportunity to transition their existing ownership for publicly traded shares, we ensure increased valuations and liquidity, driving growth and profitability for all stakeholders. Join us in reshaping the future of business. For more information visit: www.dltresolution.com

Making Good Companies Exceptional.

