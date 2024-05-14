Introducing Mars United Commerce: The Ideal Partner for a New Era in Commerce

The Mars Agency rebrand reflects its transformation into an enterprise-wide solutions partner for the commerce marketing industry

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars Agency, one of Europe's leading commerce marketing providers, has officially rebranded as Mars United? Commerce, a name reflecting the company's transformational growth into a full-service commerce marketing partner for brands and retailers worldwide.

Mars United Commerce fully embodies the ongoing evolution of the commerce marketing industry, which has become a vast, complex array of shopping channels and engagement opportunities that must be mastered individually to deliver program-level success but also managed collectively to drive company-wide growth.

"Mars has long been known for relentless reinvention, for staying ahead of industry trends to build expertise in the emerging skill sets our clients need to drive sustainable business growth," said Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO. "We have best-in-class capabilities across the full spectrum of commerce marketing, and an unmatched ability to unite them to drive even greater success for our clients. That's what rebranding as Mars United Commerce says to the marketplace."

"Our business model has always been, 'Whatever it takes to help our clients grow their business,'" said Darren Keen, CEO of International Markets. "Our multi-market clients already understand that. We want to make sure the rest of the industry does, too."

Significant investments in technology and infrastructure have helped Mars United Commerce become a global leader in four key commerce disciplines - Strategy & Analytics, Digital Commerce, Content & Experiences, and Retail Consultancy - that together form a United Commerce Ecosystem providing all the expertise clients need to navigate the complex commerce marketing landscape.

Now-critical practices such as retail media, ecommerce, and marketing analytics are enabled through the company's proprietary Marilyn® Commerce Marketing Technology Platform. (In another nod to the company's heritage, the platform is named after founder Marilyn Barnett, whose visionary spirit continues to inspire every growth initiative, just as her namesake platform empowers all client activity.)

These new capabilities inform and enhance what has long been the company's core strength: applying unique shopper insights, deep retailer intelligence, and creative excellence to help clients make better decisions, create connected experiences, and drive stronger business results.

The company has expanded its reach around the globe, establishing regional operations that provided the foothold needed to bring its full complement of commerce marketing capabilities to new regions. In Europe, the scope of the UK office has steadily grown across the continent as its service offerings likewise expanded.

Mars United Commerce now encompasses a workforce of 800 professionals integrated across North America, Europe, Australia-New Zealand and Asia, all experts in specific functions but also trained and certified in every aspect of commerce marketing. All operations around the world will rebrand as Mars United Commerce.

The rebranding reflects this global reach, but also the company's past, present and future commitment to operating as an enterprise commerce partner that delivers all the solutions brand and retailer clients need to grow their businesses.

Since launching under Keen's direction in 2010, The Mars Agency's UK office has grown its set of capabilities while also extending its regional scope to become a market leader across Europe. The office has also served as home base for the company's moves into Australia-New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and now oversees activities in Canada as well.

"We're building a worldwide network of commerce marketing capabilities that lets clients align their strategies around the globe while gaining local-market excellence in each region," said Keen. "Rebranding as Mars United Commerce will make our unique strengths even clearer to the marketplace."

To learn more about Mars United Commerce, please visit marsunited.com.

About Mars United Commerce

Mars United Commerce is an independently owned global commerce marketing practice that aligns people, technology, and intelligence to make the business of our clients better today than it was yesterday. Our worldwide capabilities coalesce into four key disciplines - Strategy & Analytics, Content & Experiences, Digital Commerce, and Retail Consultancy - that individually deliver unmatched results for clients and collectively give them an unparalleled network of seamlessly integrated functions across the entire commerce marketing ecosystem. These disciplines are powered by our industry-leading technology platform, Marilyn®, which helps marketers understand the total business impact of their commerce marketing activation, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences, and drive stronger, measurable results. Learn more at https://www.marsunited.com/

