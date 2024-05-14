Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in a fireside chat at the A.G.P. 2024 Virtual Healthcare Conference.
A.G.P. 2024 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Presentation Time: 7:30 AM ET
Webcast: Click here
About Theriva Biologics, Inc.
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.