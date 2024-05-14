Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in a fireside chat at the A.G.P. 2024 Virtual Healthcare Conference.



A.G.P. 2024 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Presentation Time: 7:30 AM ET

Webcast: Click here

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Chris Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

917-680-5608

Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.