

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anticipation of potential hints on Fed's monetary policy outlook spotlighted Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, world markets brace for the release of April's readings from the U.S. of producer price inflation on Tuesday morning and consumer price inflation on Wednesday morning.



Wall Street Futures recorded mild gains. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices edged lower. Gold attempted a rebound, recovering a small portion of losses on Monday. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,487.00, up 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,224.20, up 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,709.87, down 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,421.09, up 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 8,203.59, down 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,072.75, down 0.12% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,314.50, up 0.39% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,726.80, down 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,145.77, down 0.07% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,073.71, down 0.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0798, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2555, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 156.41, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6613, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3667, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 105.20, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.479%, down 0.04% Germany at 2.5125%, up 0.18% France at 3.022%, up 0.30% U.K. at 4.2080%, up 0.72% Japan at 0.952%, down 0.94%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.25, down 0.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.01, down 0.14%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,351.80, up 0.38%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,675.97, down 1.61% Ethereum at $2,901.86, down 2.04% BNB at $585.96, down 1.61% Solana at $146.09, up 0.56% XRP at $0.5079, up 0.75%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

