

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A UN aid worker has been killed in an attack in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported.



The individual, a 53-year-old senior projects officer of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security, was believed to have died in an Israeli strike in the central town of Deir Al Balah, after leaving Rafah. 'He leaves behind a wife and four children,' UNRWA said.



Another DSS staff member was injured when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah.



UN Secretary-General condemned the attacks on UN personnel and called for a full investigation into the incident.



With this, the total number of UN staff killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has risen to 188.



