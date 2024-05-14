California Department of Food and Agriculture Approves SCS Global Services As Certification Body for Proposition 12 Certification

SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and global leader in third-party food and agriculture certi?cations, and standards development, today announced that it has been approved by California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to offer Proposition 12 Certification. Proposition 12, known as the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative, establishes crucial requirements aimed at improving the living conditions of farm animals in California.

As of this year, all producers of egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and/or veal calves, as well as distributors of covered products intended for sale in California, are required to possess a valid certificate of compliance. This certificate confirms that animals are housed in conditions that prioritize their well-being, including provisions for freedom of movement, cage-free design, and adequate floor space.

"Obtaining approval to offer Proposition 12 Certification is a significant milestone for SCS Global Services. We are proud to support the implementation of standards that prioritize the welfare of farm animals in California." said Carly Becker, SCS' Technical Associate for Dairy and Animal Welfare program. "We look forward to working closely with producers and distributors committed to promoting animal welfare and responsible agriculture practices."

As a certification body, SCS will play a vital role in verifying compliance with Proposition 12 requirements, thereby safeguarding the welfare of farm animals and providing transparency to consumers seeking products from humanely raised animals. In addition to Proposition 12 Certification, SCS offers numerous agricultural certification services, including USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project, Gluten Free, food safety certifications such as GLOBALG.A.P., PrimusGFS, and SQF, and a variety of sustainable agricultural certifications, including SCS' own Certified Sustainably Grown. SCS also supports retail-driven animal welfare and responsible sourcing initiatives around the world.

For more information about Proposition 12 Certification from SCS Global Services, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/services/california-proposition-12-certification.

READ MORE

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

Media Contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com