

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$32.55 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$2.63 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $10.03 million from $10.76 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$32.55 Mln. vs. -$2.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.27 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.03 Mln vs. $10.76 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken