Metro Supply Chain inc.: Metro Supply Chain once again earns the distinction of being one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Metro Supply Chain, a strategic supply chain solutions partner to many fast-growing and global organizations, continues to be recognized for its exceptional performance, global business practices, and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award.

"This marks our fourth Best Managed Companies award in our 50-year history, reflecting the growth-focused culture established by our Founder and Group Chairman, Chiko Nanji," shared Chris Fenton, President and CEO of Metro Supply Chain. "I'm honoured to accept this award on behalf of our dedicated team of 9,000 members operating out of our more than 175 sites in North America and Europe."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"Over the past year, companies such as Metro Supply Chain have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Companies Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program "By demonstrating an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes, these winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem."

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest-growing and most reputable organizations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fueled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 9,000, it is one of Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions companies. Metro Supply Chain is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, recognized for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

