Tyler Whitehead to Join Galexxy Holdings Inc.'s Board of Directors

Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy") (OTC PINK:GXXY) today announced Tyler Whitehead, Co-Founder and CEO of Adaptin, LLC, former CEO of Arbonne and past President for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., has been elected to Galexxy's board of directors.

Tyler has spent over 20 years as an executive with a significant track record of growth leading companies in the wellness verticals of beauty, personal care, and dietary supplements. Tyler served in various roles at Nu Skin for over 18 years, a NYSE-listed power in the direct selling space. Tyler last served as President, overseeing 27 global markets, strategic global innovation projects, sales, marketing, and operations after serving as the Vice-President & General Counsel for 12 years.

While serving as the CEO of Arbonne, a leading brand in clean beauty and premium plant-based nutritional products, Tyler helped lead transformational change to the brand, including new digital, e-commerce, and sustainable, agile business models to better adapt to a rapidly changing direct selling economy.

As the founder of Enkrateia Strategies, Whitehead continues to bring together peers and colleagues advising and investing in emerging and industry-leading companies. The company develops and deploys new business strategies and approaches to address significant disruption to legacy models and unlock future opportunities across the direct selling landscape.

"Tyler has an impressive background of leading global growth and transformational change, and we're enthused to welcome him to Galexxy's board of directors," said Michael Biagi, Galexxy's CEO. "He's an extraordinary leader and his invaluable strategic thought, expertise, and experience will support our mission of bringing a better world for tomorrow."

"Tyler has been a standout leader in unleashing powerful innovation, balanced with human power, that gets results," said Iain Saul, the Chair of Galexxy's board. "He brings global experience, insights, M&A, legal and risk management credentials, and extensive prior board experience, all of which we believe will positively benefit Galexxy's future."

"I am excited to engage, innovate, and help define and expand strategic growth and enhance holdings' companies to bring new wellness brands and solutions to the $4.6 trillion global wellness marketplace," said Tyler Whitehead. "I find the best business results come when we focus first on people and strive to help every individual see and achieve their unique potential."

Tyler Whitehead has almost three decades of experience working as an attorney, board member, executive, and innovator in the personal care, beauty, nutrition, and direct selling marketplace. Tyler started his career as a corporate mergers and acquisitions attorney after serving in the Oregon Justice Department while attending law school. His practice primarily focused on financial transactions and representing publicly traded, start-up, and venture-backed companies. His expertise expanded into highly regulated industries including telecommunications, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals having been admitted to the Bar in Washington, Oregon, and Utah.

In 2004, Tyler was hired by Nu Skin as Vice President and General Counsel serving for 12 years until 2016, advising and leading Nu Skin's legal initiatives and key corporate restructuring efforts, leading internal teams, and external advisors. In addition to his duties as General Counsel, he supported SEC reporting obligations and disclosures, global expansion and new business model strategies in Asia, Latin America and Europe, marketing and product development initiatives, and securing contracts, intellectual property and industry partnerships on key technologies and programs.

In 2016, Tyler was promoted to expand the Americas as the Vice President of Sales and Operations, and in the same year promoted to President Americas Pacific. From 2018 to 2021 his role expanded to lead 26 countries as West President, including leading the Americas, Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2021 Tyler was recruited to become the CEO of Arbonne where he was tasked to lead during and post-COVID including a business model transformation to the brand, developing and launching new skincare and nutrition products, refreshing the brand, launching new digital properties, instantiating a data-based technology organization, developing new sustainable business models, and restructuring operations to enhance profitability and customer-focused growth initiatives. Whitehead served as CEO until June 2023.

In January of 2024, Tyler became the founder and CEO of Enkrateia Strategies to advise companies in transition, bring together the brightest minds to bring proprietary strategies to bear on some of the complex problems in hybrid direct selling business models and share best practices in the industry. His clients have included both start-ups and legacy companies interested in transformational change to sustain direct selling into the future in a rapidly changing environment.

Whitehead has long embraced the value of unleashing human potential by finding the intersection of personal purpose and people. He is driven to be a part of the value creation that comes from practicing a "human empowerment personal mission" and building experiential journeys that enable millions of people to grow from around the world.

Tyler engaged in critical industry lobbying and trade association work for direct selling, dietary supplements, and personal care/cosmetics including serving on Executive Committees and Boards of Directors for key trade associations including serving as a Board Member of the Direct Selling Association (DSA), on the CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), and the Board of Directors of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) and a frequent speaker, author, and podcaster.

Whitehead received his Juris Doctorate from Willamette University and B.S. in Political Science from Idaho State University.

Galexxy is headquartered in Newport Beach and its shares are publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC PINK:GXXY). Galexxy is focused on holding positions in companies within the rapidly developing markets for premium natural plant-based health supplements, personal care, and superfoods. Global health is anticipated to be a $13 trillion market by 2030.

