Deployment in Estonia's capital city marks Hayden AI's third program in Europe

Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and spatial analytics, is partnering with the City of Tallinn, Estonia's capital, to pilot Hayden AI's automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement platform. The pilot is part of the city's "Test in Tallinn" initiative, which aims to develop and implement smart city solutions for global markets.

For this pilot, Hayden AI will install forward-facing, AI-powered camera systems behind the windshield of two transit buses to detect the number of parking violations occurring at bus lanes and bus stops. The pilot will also determine the impact of these obstructing vehicles on public transport service.

Hayden AI's technology is a proven solution for the safety and efficiency problems created by parking violations in dedicated transit zones and cycle lanes. Blocked bus lanes and bus stops delay transit service and create operational hazards for bus drivers, who have to frequently change lanes to avoid these vehicles. Additionally, passengers with disabilities or mobility issues cannot safely board or exit the bus when bus stops are blocked.

Kalle Killar, City Enterprise Director in Tallin, says that "this pilot plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall quality and sustainability of services that the city provides." Killar also anticipates that "companies using Tallinn as a testbed for their products will not only succeed on a global scale but also set the benchmark for creating innovative and sustainable urban spaces."

"We are thrilled to work with Tallinn on this pilot," said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. "Tallinn is a pioneer in testing and deploying innovative technology for public services, and we are looking forward to piloting our vision AI technology in their city. We hope to help deliver the same benefits to transit riders in Tallinn that our technology delivers in cities like New York and Washington, DC."

Hayden AI is the United States market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of bus-mounted, AI-powered camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. This technology is proven to reduce vehicle collisions, improve bus on-time performance, and help ensure that bus stops are accessible to people with disabilities.

This pilot in Tallinn marks Hayden AI's third deployment in Europe. The company has piloted its technology in Gdansk, Poland and will soon begin a pilot in Braga, Portugal.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we're pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai.

