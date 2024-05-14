Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
14.05.2024 | 14:48
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye voted as most-favored Chinese brand by global consumers for third time

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye has been voted as one of the most-favored Chinese brands for the third time in the Foreigners' Most-favored China's Brands event, according to the results unveiled at the 2024 China Brand Day gala held on May 10 in Shanghai.

Photo shows the

As a typical representative of China's national brands and a leader in Chinese Baijiu industry, Wuliangye harvested the most online votes in the Chinese Baijiu category of the event, indicating the brand is highly recognized and favored by overseas consumers.

Wuliangye has been insisting on innovation while inheriting the over-a-thousand-year brewing techniques over the years, propelling breakthroughs in key technologies such as microbial fermentation mechanisms, in a bid to build a world-class brand with distinctive Chinese cultural features.

With these efforts, Wuliangye has seen increasing brand value. It topped the Baijiu brands on the 2024 list of world's top 500 most valuable brands released by Brand Finance with a brand value of 25.895 billion U.S. dollars, with the brand strength rating reaching the world's highest level of AAA+.

The Chinese Baijiu producer has also been endeavoring to strengthen its global presence. So far, it has set up three international marketing centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas, upgraded its business in Tokyo, Japan and China's Hong Kong, expanded the consumption scenarios of "Chinese Baijiu plus Chinese cuisine", and creatively leveraged the operation model of "culture plus experience" to convey the Chinese Baijiu culture to the world.

Meanwhile, it has made frequent appearances at the G20 Summit, the Boao Forum for Asia, the China International Import Expo, and other international events, constantly delivering the innovation and expression of the Chinese Baijiu culture and greatly improving the image and value of itself and the Chinese Baijiu brand accordingly.

In its continuous open cooperation, Wuliangye has been telling the Chinese Baijiu stories by continuously spreading the cultural concept of "harmony, coexistence, beauty, and cooperation", so as to enhance international value recognition of Wuliangye and Chinese brands.

The Foreigners' Most-favored China's Brands event was jointly launched by the National Brands Project of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and many other institutions, aiming at promoting the international presence of more Chinese brands.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340151.html

(Edited by Gu Shanshan with Xinhua Silk Road, gushanshan.1987@163.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412182/b1e5e526404d4c428b9fb08e2305051f.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-maker-wuliangye-voted-as-most-favored-chinese-brand-by-global-consumers-for-third-time-302144912.html

