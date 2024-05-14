CMiC Celebrates Their Platinum Level Win for the 2024 Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / CMiC, a leading Next Generation Construction ERP provider, has recently been selected by Deloitte for their 2024 Best Managed Companies award. This achievement not only commemorates their seventh consecutive year as a Best Managed winner, but also their inaugural recognition at the platinum level.

Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer - CMiC, proudly states, "With a legacy of five decades, CMiC's purpose, mission, vision, and corporate strategy seamlessly resonate with the themes of the 2024 Best Managed awards. Achieving the Platinum level this year is a clear validation of CMiC's forward-thinking business approach, leadership team focused on customers and innovation, diligent risk management, prioritization of employees, and strong financial performance. Undoubtedly, this milestone represents the pinnacle of our success over the past fifty years."

Best Managed 2024's Selection Criteria: Strategy, Commitment, Capability and Financial Performance

At the highest level, CMiC's strong commitment to driving product innovation, continuing business expansion, and practicing corporate governance have played a key role in propelling their business forward.

In fact, it is through their strong foundation and effective business principles that they were able to meet the key winning criteria for this year's Best Managed award: strategy, commitment, capability, and financial performance.

This was corroborated by the following achievements, strengths, and milestones:

Strong Market Position: In North America, they enjoy a 25% market share of the top 400 contractors.

: They place a strong emphasis on understanding and addressing the specific needs of their customers. Scalability and Adaptability: Their software is designed to scale with the evolving needs of construction companies.

Continuing their Reign as the Leading Provider of Next Generation Construction ERP

As a well-reputed provider of next-generation construction ERP, CMiC has a proven track record of developing software solutions to help elevate the performance of construction firms across the globe. This was reinforced by the launch of CONSTRUCT, the leading next generation construction ERP in the market today.

Developed to meet the evolving business needs of construction firms and help them futureproof operational processes, this robust suite of solutions is designed to drive integrated project delivery, optimize workflows, and improve office-to-field communications and collaboration.

CMiC Celebrates 50 Years of Customer Success and Continued Product Innovation

This year, CMiC's 50th anniversary, marks an era of solidifying a strong market position, delivering on an unwavering dedication to customer success, and achieving unparalleled product innovation. Led by a future-focused executive team and supported by a strong employee base, their success has been recognized by industry experts, customers, and peers through various awards and accolades over the years.

In the words of Shirin Ali, Head of Marketing and CONNECT - CMiC, "We are honored to receive this award and join the ranks of our peer organizations that have made an indelible mark within the business landscape. Being a part of the Best Managed ecosystem has given us the opportunity to collectively move the needle forward in the technology space. The fact that this win coincides with our 50-year anniversary represents a new era for CMiC."

Platinum Level Win: A Reflection of the Collective Work and Synergy of the CMiC Ecosystem

This achievement, which goes beyond the recognition of the tremendous work of CMiC's employees, also extends to the partnerships and collaboration that are a cornerstone of their success. As summarized by Gord Rawlins, President and CEO - CMiC, "Reflecting on the past 7 years since we were first recognized as a recipient of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies award, it's been a very rewarding and memorable journey, where we have not only had the opportunity to showcase our strategic and product milestones, but we've also had the privilege of providing service excellence to our valued customers. Equally as important, we have strengthened our relationship with Deloitte as a true business partner."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners.

