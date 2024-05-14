Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 14:50
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic City Electric Is a Partner With the Community in Earth Day Festival

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / "I think it's important as an electric company and as partners of the community we're finding ways to make sure that we're taking care of our environment," shared Christine S., senior environmental program manager. We were proud sponsors and participants of the 32nd Annual ACUA Earth Day Festival, where nine of our departments engaged with our community about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Atlantic City Electric

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
