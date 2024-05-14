Kolter Homes Celebrates Groundbreaking on Mosaic Clubhouse Pool

The Mosaic Clubhouse & Amenity Center Are Targeted to Open for Residents This Winter.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Kolter Homes, a leading developer of master-planned communities in the Southeast, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Mosaic's new community pool. This resident-only amenity is part of the larger clubhouse & amenity center currently under construction. In addition to the resort-style pool and sundeck, the clubhouse also includes social spaces, a fitness center and pickleball courts.



Kolter Homes' Team Celebrating Mosaic Pool Groundbreaking

Kolter Homes team members from left-right: Michael Forshee, Joshua Hoot, Kellie Ignelzi and Carl Allen

"Groundbreaking on the pool is another positive step in our progress on the Mosaic amenity center," said Josh Hoot, Kolter Homes Community Director. "We look forward to welcoming residents to their new amenity center this winter to further elevate their enjoyment of the Mosaic lifestyle."

Mosaic, which opened for new home sales last summer, is located east of the Turnpike along the desirable Becker Road corridor. New home options at this gated community include nine unique floorplans that span from approximately 1,840 to 2,775 square feet of living space. These one-story floorplans range from two up to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two- or three-car garages. New home prices range from the mid $400s to $800s. Move-in-ready homes are also available for those with more immediate new home timing.

Flexibility is a hallmark of Kolter Homes' design. Floorplans at Mosaic feature options such as adding second-floor bonus rooms, extended owner suites, deluxe kitchens and more.

Convenience is a key feature of Mosaic given the community's proximity to the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and key points of interest along the Treasure Coast. The beach and downtown Stuart are roughly a 20-minute drive, and Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens are 30 minutes south.

For more information on Mosaic by Kolter Homes, visit www.KolterMosaic.com.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 22 projects, delivering over 8,300 residences

Kolter Homes has current investments in 29 projects expected to deliver a total of over 24,900 residences

Contact Information

John Manrique

SVP Marketing

jmanrique@kolter.com

561-515-4450

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on newswire.com.