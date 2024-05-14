bolt insurance: bolt Welcomes Accomplished Product Management Leader Nga Phan as New Head of Product

Phan brings nearly 20 years of experience in executive leadership and advisory roles at enterprise and high-growth SaaS companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the appointment of Nga Phan as Head of Product. Phan will be responsible for leading bolt's product development in support of the company's long-term growth plans.

Phan is an accomplished product management and strategy leader who brings nearly 20 years of experience in high-growth and enterprise SaaS companies such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Risk Management Solutions. She also served as a consultant at Bain & Company, advising notable high-tech organizations on their growth strategies.

"Nga is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to building an experienced and forward-thinking product team that will help us deliver innovative solutions that advance the insurance market," said Jon Walheim , CEO, bolt. "Phan's reputation as a transformative leader in the technology and insurance sectors will add to our already robust leadership team as we continue to seek out modern methods of making insurance more accessible for carriers, distribution partners and consumers."

Phan joins bolt from Salesforce, where she was the Senior Vice President of product management of Salesforce AI. In this role, she led product innovations that revolutionized customer service experiences through the use of generative AI. As SVP of Product Strategy for Service Cloud, Phan drove substantial growth, through strategic innovations in the core platform, workflow automation, and self-service channels.

Prior to Salesforce, Phan was Head of Global Go-to-Market Strategy at ServiceNow, where she played a pivotal role in shaping strategies that supported the company's revenue targets by overhauling customer success frameworks and optimizing sales strategies.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to become part of a bolt team that is spearheading the evolution of insurance and creating a more seamless experience for all industry players," said Phan . "I look forward to building on the foundation of the company's one-of-a-kind ecosystem and platform, developing industry leading products that better serve consumers and partners, and making a real impact in the insurance journey for all parties."

Phan's appointment follows the recent hire of Matt More as CFO. The rapid expansion of its leadership team signifies bolt's growth and momentum so far throughout 2024.

bolt is dedicated to creating and delivering a better insurance purchasing journey for consumers, distribution partners, and carriers. To learn more about bolt, visit https://www.boltinsurance.com/ .

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

