Strive Names Julie Rieken Chief Executive Officer

Strive appoints CEO with track record of growing HR Tech businesses.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Strive, a leading provider of benefits navigation and employee experience solutions, announces that Julie Rieken joins the company as Chief Executive Officer. Rieken joins Strive following a successful tenure at Trakstar, an HR SaaS platform focused on employee lifecycle management.





Rieken brings a wealth of experience in the HR technology industry as a business and commercial leader and innovator. Serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Trakstar, a private equity backed business, Rieken helped scale the business both organically and through acquisitions, leading to 12.5x revenue growth. Rieken left Trakstar in June 2023 after its successful acquisition by Mitratech, an enterprise legal, HR, risk and compliance market leader. During her leadership tenure, Rieken spearheaded the company's business model transformation to deliver a connected suite of HR products including applicant tracking, performance management, and content delivery. Prior to joining Trakstar in 2011, Julie worked at Apple for 10 years, including as a Sales Account Executive. Rieken stays close to the HR community personally as well, serving since 2020 as the Director of Strategy on the Mile High SHRM Board of Directors.

Franklin Foster, Founding Partner at Propel Equity, said: "Julie is an industry-recognized visionary and thought leader. She has a demonstrated track record of driving growth and creating value, and her commercial and product knowledge makes her an ideal partner for Strive's customers. Together with Julie, we are looking forward to scaling Strive organically and through acquisitions."

"I am passionate about creating human resources solutions that improve the relationship between employee and employer," Rieken says, "and I am excited to apply those passions and acquired insights to help lead Strive forward in its next phase of growth. Strive's solutions help employees better understand and engage with their benefits, integrate into one application disparate HR tools, and develop community and culture. I am excited to embark on this new challenge and advance Strive's mission alongside its talented and committed team."

About Strive

Strive is the all-in-one app solution for revolutionizing employee experience nationwide. We believe in the power of every employee's journey to drive organizational success. Our mission is simple: to provide employers with the tools to unlock each employee's potential. Learn more at onestrive.com.

About Propel Equity

Propel Equity is a people-oriented investment firm that partners with owners and management teams to create and execute transformational growth strategies. We provide the experience, resources, and patient capital to help lower-middle market companies reach their full potential. Learn more at www.propelequity.com.

